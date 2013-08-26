FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSW says tie-up with Deutsche Wohnen 'could make sense'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

GSW says tie-up with Deutsche Wohnen 'could make sense'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - GSW Immobilien, the German residential landlord that has received a $2.3 billion takeover offer from rival Deutsche Wohnen, said on Monday it saw some merit in the proposed tie-up but that it needed more information.

“A combination of GSW and Deutsche Wohnen could make sense from an operational and an industry point of view,” GSW said in a statement.

“GSW is in the process of thoroughly analysing the proposed offer. With regard to certain key aspects of the offer further clarification is required.”

The takeover target said it hired Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Dutch bank Kempen & Co for financial advice, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.