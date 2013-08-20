FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 20, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

GSW says to evaluate Deutsche Wohnen's takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German real estate company GSW Immobilien said on Tuesday its management board had taken note of Deutsche Wohnen’s takeover offer, would evaluate it and comment on it after the publication of the official takeover document.

Deutsche Wohnen earlier on Tuesday launched an all-share bid for rival GSW Immobilien that values the company at 1.75 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to create a company focused on Berlin’s thriving real estate market. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
