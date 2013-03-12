FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Germany's Gagfah in talks to poach rival's CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Germany's Gagfah in talks to poach rival's CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Gagfah in talks with GSW CEO Thomas Zinnoecker

* Gagfah says expects talks to conclude “shortly” (Recasts with Gagfah statement on the talks)

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Gagfah, a German real estate group owned by private equity investor Fortress , said it was negotiating to appoint as CEO Thomas Zinnoecker, currently head of rival GSW Immobilien.

“Gagfah is expecting these discussions to come to a successful conclusion shortly,” it said on Tuesday, adding that acting Gagfah CEO Stephen Carlton was prepared to leave his post once a successor had been agreed.

Reuters had reported the talks earlier on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter who declined to be identified.

GSW late on Monday said its CEO will leave the company on April 15. (Reporting By Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner and Peter Dinkloh; Writing by Edward Taylor and Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.