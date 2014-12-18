BRIEF-GSW Immobilien announces changes in management board

Dec 18 (Reuters) - GSW Immobilien AG :

* After takeover by Deutsche Wohnen, management board of company has been appointed with Michael Zahn (CEO), Andreas Segal and Lars Wittan identical to management board of Deutsche Wohnen

* Supervisory board decided on replacement of management board on Dec. 18

* Michael Zahn and Andreas Segal will leave management board of company by turn of year

* Lars Wittan will be new Chairman of management board