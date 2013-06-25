GSW Immobilien workers join investor chorus for CEO to leave

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Workers at GSW Immobilien added their voices to investor demands for the chief executive of the German real estate company to step down, increasing pressure on the supervisory board to remove him when it meets on Tuesday.

Shareholder PGGM has charged that Bernd Kottmann lacks experience in managing residential real estate. GSW shares have dropped by more than a third since he was made CEO in March.

PGGM has also called for supervisory board chief John von Freyend, who approved Kottmann’s appointment, to step down. It questioned the ability of the board to oversee the CEO because von Freyend had been a colleague of Kottmann’s at IVG Immobilien .

In a rare showing of investor distrust at a big German firm, shareholders on June 18 backed a motion of no confidence against Kottmann. A motion of dismissal against von Freyend did not make the required majority of 75 percent.

GSW shares have fallen 2 percent since the no confidence vote, which requires the supervisory board to consider if the judgement of shareholders is justified, but does not legally require it to remove the chief executive.

The GSW workers’ council, in a statement dated June 24, urged Kottmann and von Freyend to step down to limit the damage caused to the company through the distrust of investors.

The supervisory board will meet on Tuesday, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Kottmann vowed to stay in his job after the no confidence vote and to fulfil his contract which runs until March 2016.

The action against the managers was started by PGGM, a Dutch pension fund which holds 2.98 percent of GSW’s shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.