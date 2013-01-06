FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSW meets 2012 targets, may tap markets to buy real estate-paper
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

GSW meets 2012 targets, may tap markets to buy real estate-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German property company GSW Immobilien met its 2012 profit targets and may consider another capital increase if market conditions are favourable, its chief executive told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“We said we expect that funds from operations excluding sales result will reach approximately 61-64 million euros for financial year 2012, and reiterate this,” Thomas Zinnoecker told the paper adding that in 2012 expectations had been fulfilled.

Zinnoecker said GSW had paid out 0.90 euros a share in dividends in 2011. For 2012, GSW plans to pay out at least 65 percent of proceeds from rental income, Zinnoecker said.

GSW currently has the financial means to buy 1,500 to 2,000 properties, and may consider additional capital measures if market conditions allow, he added.

In May last year, GSW raised 200 million euros to finance property purchases in Germany. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.