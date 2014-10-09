FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GT Advanced asks bankruptcy court to keep documents secret
October 9, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

GT Advanced asks bankruptcy court to keep documents secret

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier GT Advanced Technologies Inc asked a U.S. bankruptcy court to keep under seal some key documents relating to a third-party, saying this would allow it to avoid paying damages under confidentiality agreements.

GT Advanced did not disclose the identity of the third-party or the nature of the potential contract violations.

In a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in New Hampshire, early on Thursday, the company also requested an “in camera” hearing to deal with its request.

An “in camera” hearing is not open to the public.

The first hearing of GT Advanced’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

The company has offered little explanation for its surprise bankruptcy filing on Monday.

GT Advanced has a deal with Apple that involves building an Arizona factory to make scratch-resistant sapphire glass exclusively for the iPhone and iPad maker. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)

