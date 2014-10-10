FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple given time to block info in GT bankruptcy case -ruling
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Apple given time to block info in GT bankruptcy case -ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will have at least three days to review and potentially move to bar any information about its relationship with GT Advanced Technologies Inc that may arise during the latter’s bankruptcy hearings, the court said in a ruling on Thursday.

GT Advanced, which struck an agreement last year to supply sapphire for Apple’s iPhone and other mobile devices, filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

In Thursday’s ruling, U.S. Judge Henry Boroff said GT Advanced should provide any reasonable information as part of the case, “except that in the event that any such information relates to the details of the debtors’ business relationship with Apple.”

In such cases, the information must first be disclosed to Apple’s lawyers at least three days beforehand, during which time the iPhone maker can move to block such disclosure, Boroff wrote in the ruling. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.