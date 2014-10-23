FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple says to keep evaluating distressed sapphire company GT Advanced
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Apple says to keep evaluating distressed sapphire company GT Advanced

Christina Farr

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it would keep evaluating its former supplier GT Advanced Technologies’ progress on developing sapphire production and also consider other options for its plant in Mesa, Arizona.

“Apple put a lot of effort into an ambitious new sapphire manufacturing process with GTAT which is not ready for production,” Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said. “We’re going to continue evaluating GTAT’s progress on larger sapphire boule development, as well as consider other options for the facility.” (Reporting by Noel Randewich, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.