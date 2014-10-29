FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

Dow Jones asks court to deny GT Advanced, Apple's secrecy motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dow Jones & Co Inc, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, has asked a court to deny a request by Apple Inc and GT Advanced Technology Inc to keep under seal some documents relating to GT Advanced’s bankruptcy.

Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, said keeping the documents under seal is an offense to constitutional principles of public access, according to the publisher’s court filing late on Tuesday.

GT Advanced, which supplied sapphire material to Apple to make smartphone screens, filed for Chapter 11 protection earlier this month under mysterious circumstances.

GT refused to explain why it had imploded, citing confidentiality clauses in its Apple contracts.

The case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No: 14-11916. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

