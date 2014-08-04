FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GT Advanced expects adjusted profit above Street on higher margins
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

GT Advanced expects adjusted profit above Street on higher margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Solar and LED equipment maker GT Advanced Technologies Inc forecast full-year 2014 adjusted profit well above analysts’ expectations, citing higher gross margins for the second half of the year.

Shares of the company, which reported second-quarter results below the average analyst estimate, were up 11.2 percent in extended trading.

GT Advanced forecast full-year adjusted profit of between 12-18 cents per share on revenue of between $600 million and $700 million for fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 3 cents per share on revenue of $666.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GT Advanced is expected to benefit from an agreement to provide sapphire materials to Apple Inc and gains from improving polysilicon prices.

GT Advanced’s shares closed at $14.12 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.