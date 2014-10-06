FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GT Advanced files for bankruptcy
October 6, 2014

GT Advanced files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Solar and LED equipment maker GT Advanced Technologies Inc, a supplier of sapphire glass to Apple Inc, said it had filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection.

The company, whose subsidiaries also filed for bankruptcy, said it had $85 million of cash as of Sept. 29.

GT Advanced listed assets and liabilities in excess of $1 billion in its Chapter 11 petition.

The company said it was seeking debtor-in-possession financing to get access to additional funds. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

