GT Advanced Technologies' 2nd-qtr beats Street estimates

August 1 (Reuters) - GT Advanced Technologies Inc reported second-quarter results that were well ahead of analysts’ estimates, boosted by a strong performance by its polysilicon business.

The company, which makes equipment for the solar power and LED segments, reiterated its full-year forecast.

Second-quarter net income fell to $14.8 million, or 12 cents per share, from 52.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding items, it earned 16 cents per share.

Analysts expected a profit of 6 cents per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 28 percent to $167.3 million, but was ahead of analysts’ expectations of $114.2 million.

The polysilicon business contributed $53 million to the sales despite a slowdown in the solar industry.

GT Advanced, whose fiscal year ended in March, will now follow the calendar year when reporting results.

The company, which last year changed its name from GT Solar International to better reflect its diversification away from the solar industry, said in May it expected its LED equipment business to make up 45 percent of its projected sales of $925 million to $975 million this year.

The company’s shares were up about 4 percent at $5.11 in extended trading on Wednesday. They had closed at $4.91 on Nasdaq.