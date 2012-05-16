FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GT Advanced results miss estimates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-GT Advanced results miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.69 vs est $0.71

* Q4 rev up 30 pct at $353.9 mln vs est $393.5 mln

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. solar and LED equipment maker GT Advanced Technologies posted a profit below analysts’ estimates for the first time in ten quarters, hurt by a global slowdown in the photovoltaic equipment business.

The company’s fourth-quarter profit rose to $79.1 million, or 65 cents per share, from $51.9 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company earned 69 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 30 percent to $353.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 71 cents per share on revenue of $393.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at about $626 million, closed at $5.32 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.