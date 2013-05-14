FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTC swings to Q1 loss on Romanian asset drag
May 14, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

GTC swings to Q1 loss on Romanian asset drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC swung to a net loss of 26 million euros ($33.8 million) in the first quarter, twice as big as expected, weighed down by the revaluation of its Romanian assets.

Analysts had expected a net loss of 13 million euros compared to profit of 3 million euros a year earlier.

The group already warned it expected difficulties in the Romanian, Bulgarian and Croatian markets to continue this year after they dragged its results well into the red in the fourth quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

