WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC said on Monday its long-time supervisory board chairman Ali Alroy resigned as the company posted a worse-than-expected 2011 net loss caused by further write-offs on its portfolio.

GTC, specialising in commercial and office buildings, reported an annual net loss of 270 million euros ($356.5 million), while analysts expected a loss of 167 million. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)