June 22, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

GTC says buyers lined up for double its rights offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Warsaw-listed real estate group GTC would snatch up more than twice the number of shares offered in the group’s 100 million euro ($126 million) rights issue if they could, GTC said on Friday.

GTC received bids for 97.8 million of the 100 million rights offered at 4.45 zlotys per share and additional bids for 105.4 million rights. It will now accept a small part of the extra bids to top the offer of 100 million rights.

“The result of the subscription is very satisfactory for us,” GTC’s head of investor relations Malgorzata Czaplicka said.

“With the market as it is today, twice above what we had expected is a very good result.”

At 1258 GMT its shares rose 0.8 percent to 6.41 zlotys.

GTC said earlier it would use the funds to cut the company’s debt and raise liquidity.

The group, which has around half its business in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Hungary and the rest in Poland, suffered a loss of 270 million euros last year as a decline in consumer demand and a drought in real estate funding forced it to write down the value of its portfolio. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)

