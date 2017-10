WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Warsaw-listed real estate firm Globe Trade Centre (GTC) approved on Monday a plan to issue up to 100 million rights to shares that would increase the company’s capital by nearly a half.

GTC, valued at 1.47 billion zlotys ($459.4 million), said in March it sought to raise 100 million euros to boost liquidity and reduce debt. [ID:ID:nL5E8E50JT] ($1 = 3.1999 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)