FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GTC in talks to buy properties in Poland, Hungary
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

GTC in talks to buy properties in Poland, Hungary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Warsaw-listed commercial real estate developer GTC is in exclusive talks to buy two income generating properties in Poland and Hungary, as it looks around Eastern Europe to return to a growth path, it said on Friday.

Portfolio restructuring helped GTC, controlled by real estate fund Lone Star, stage a turn-around year, with its share price up 28 percent year-to-date - wiping out all of last year’s decline.

Earlier this year, the developer secured 596 million zlotys ($151.4 million) from a long-flagged rights issue, aiming to fund real-estate acquisitions in Poland and eastern Europe.

The disposal of non-core assets was the main reason behind the 10-percent fall in GTC’s third-quarter revenue 28 million euros ($30.2 million).

The group’s net profit for the quarter more than doubled to 11 million euros, as valuation of GTC’s investment properties, spread around Eastern Europe and the Balkans, stabilised, GTC said. ($1 = 3.9369 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.