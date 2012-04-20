CORRECTED-Philippines' GT Capital jumps on market debut

(Corrects to say biggest IPO since October 2010, not since October)

MANILA, April 20 (Reuters) - GT Capital Holdings Inc , the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, climbed 9.9 percent on its market debut on Friday, following its $500 million initial public offering, the country’s biggest since October 2010.

The stock jumped to 500 pesos at open, above its IPO price of 455 pesos. The company’s public offering raised 21.5 billion pesos ($500 million), said one of its underwriters, First Metro Investment Corp, which managed the domestic offer.

The offer was the biggest IPO since Cebu Air’s record share sale in October 2010 which raised about $600 million.

UBS was global coordinator, international bookrunner and lead manager for the issue.

GT Capital has interests in the country’s second-largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, car distribution, insurance, and power generation. ($1 = 42.6500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Michael Perry)