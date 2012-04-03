Philippines' GT Holdings prices IPO above mid-range - underwriter

MANILA, April 3 (Reuters) - GT Capital Holdings Inc, the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, has priced its initial public offering at 455 pesos a share, above the midpoint of its indicative price range, one of the underwriters said on Tuesday.

The IPO may raise up to 21.6 billion pesos ($506 million), making it the country’s biggest IPO since Cebu Air Inc’s record share sale in October, which raised about $600 million.

The company plans to use the amount raised from the primary offer to fund expansion of its various units, particularly hotel and residential projects of its real estate arm Federal Land.

GT Capital said last month it was planning to sell up to 33 million primary shares and 8.22 million secondary shares, with an over-allotment option of up to 6.2 million shares.

It had earlier set an indicative price range of 415 pesos and 470 pesos per share, lower than an initial guidance of up to 520 pesos per share.

The company, which has interests in the country’s second largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, car distribution, insurance, and power generation, will list its shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange on April 20.

UBS is the sole global coordinator, international bookrunner and lead manager for the offer. First Metro Investment Corp is handling the domestic offer.

Manila’s stock exchange, which hit record highs last month, is one of Asia’s best performing stock markets this year, with gains of around 17 percent this year. Valuations, however, are now deemed expensive, particularly in the Philippines and Malaysia, according to some fund managers.

GT Capital’s share sale is to be followed by the 6.6-billion-peso IPO of East West Bank, owned by one of the country’s largest family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest Development Corp.

The PSE expects fundraising on the local bourse this year to hit a record 197 billion pesos. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Perry)