FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines GT Capital, shareholder in up to $314 mln share offer -IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines GT Capital, shareholder in up to $314 mln share offer -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - GT Capital Holdings Inc , the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, and one of its shareholders launched an up to $314 million share offering on Wednesday, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

GT Capital is offering 16.3 million new shares in a primary offering through a so-called top up placement, while shareholder Grand Titan Capital Holdings is offering another 4.08 million shares, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The stock is being offered in a range of 610-630 pesos, equivalent to a discount of up to 9.2 percent to Wednesday’s close of 672 pesos. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.