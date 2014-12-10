FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTECH settles dispute with Illinois Lottery ending contract
December 10, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

GTECH settles dispute with Illinois Lottery ending contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s GTECH said on Wednesday the Illinois Lottery and its Northstar Lottery Group subsidiary had agreed to end a contract signed in 2011, settling a dispute.

As a result of the settlement, Northstar will post a charge of around $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2014. GTECH owns 80 percent of the Northstar consortium.

GTECH will retain its separate facilities management agreement through June 30, 2021, it said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

