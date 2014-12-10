FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

GTECH says 11.3 pct of capital exercised merger exit right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - GTECH said on Wednesday that shareholders representing 11.3 percent of its share capital had exercised a withdrawal right in connection with its agreed merger with U.S. International Game Technology.

In a statement the Italian gaming group said the shares stemming from the exit right exercise would be offered to its shareholders from Dec. 11 to Jan. 9, 2015.

GTECH had conditioned its merger with IGT to less than 20 percent of the group’s share capital exercising the right.

The company also said it had further reduced the bridge loan financing the acquisition to $6 billion. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)

