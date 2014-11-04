FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders of Italy's GTECH approve takeover of U.S. IGT
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 4, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Shareholders of Italy's GTECH approve takeover of U.S. IGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders of GTECH on Tuesday approved the Italian lottery group’s takeover of U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology, a tie-up aimed at creating a global gaming company to be listed on Wall Street.

The new entity will have more than $6 billion in pro-forma revenues, GTECH said in July when it announced the $4.7 billion acquisition of the Las Vegas-based group.

GTECH and IGT will be combined into a newly formed holding company named Georgia Worldwide plc with corporate headquarters in Britain.

A 97-percent majority of GTECH shareholders attending a meeting in Rome approved the tie-up.

The new entity will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, while both GTECH’s and IGT’s shares will be delisted from Milan’s and New York’s stock markets respectively.

The deal is expected to be completed by the second quarter of next year. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Francesca Landini)

