GTECH core profit up 15 pct in Q3

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company GTECH , which plans to complete a $4.7 billion takeover of U.S. rival IGT by June next year, reported on Monday a 15.2 percent rise in its core profit for the third quarter.

Earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the July-September period came in at 252.2 million euros ($313.3 million), up from 219 million euro in the same period last year that included a one-off legal provision of 30 milion euros.

Overall sales were almost stable at 727.8 million euros, the Rome-based company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Claudia Cristoferi)