GTECH close to bond buy-back target of 750 mln euro
January 8, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

GTECH close to bond buy-back target of 750 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - GTECH bondholders have tendered 697 million euros ($819 million) of a bond due in 2026 that the Italian lottery group has offered to buy back, the company said on Thursday.

GTECH plans to repurchase the whole 750 million euro issue in an offer that will remain open until Jan. 22.

The 93 percent of bondholders that have already tendered the bond by an early Jan. 7 deadline, will receive an extra 3 percent premium to the bond’s nominal value on top of 5.75 percent offered.

The buy-back is linked to a $4.7 billion merger with slot-machine maker International Game Technology which GTECH plans to complete by June.

$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
