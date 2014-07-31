GTECH confident can reach FY guidance - slides

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group GTECH is confident it can reach its full-year guidance, slides from the company’s results presentation showed on Thursday.

“Second quarter performance provides confidence in achieving year end guidance,” the slides said.

The group said in March it was targeting higher revenue of 3.15-3.25 billion euros ($4.22 billion-$4.35 billion) for the whole year, up from 3.06 billion euros in 2013. Core earnings are expected in the range of 1.06-1.1 billion euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.7470 Euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)