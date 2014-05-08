Gtech confirms 2014 guidance after slight fall in Q1 EBITDA

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group Gtech on Thursday said it would reach its full year guidance after operating profit fell slightly in the first quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged down 1.3 percent year-on-year to 296 million euros ($412 million).

Net profit was stable compared to the previous year at 75 million euros, thanks to a good performance in the Americas.

The company’s sales fell 2 percent to 781 million euros in the three months to end-March. The company said in March it expected sales of 3.15-3.25 billion euros for the full year 2014. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)