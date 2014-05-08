FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gtech confirms 2014 guidance after slight fall in Q1 EBITDA
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 8, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Gtech confirms 2014 guidance after slight fall in Q1 EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group Gtech on Thursday said it would reach its full year guidance after operating profit fell slightly in the first quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged down 1.3 percent year-on-year to 296 million euros ($412 million).

Net profit was stable compared to the previous year at 75 million euros, thanks to a good performance in the Americas.

The company’s sales fell 2 percent to 781 million euros in the three months to end-March. The company said in March it expected sales of 3.15-3.25 billion euros for the full year 2014. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.