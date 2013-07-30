FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GTECH Q2 profit up 5 pct, confirms FY target
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 30, 2013 / 3:47 PM / in 4 years

GTECH Q2 profit up 5 pct, confirms FY target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group GTECH on Tuesday reported a 5.2 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, slightly above expectations, and reiterated its guidance for the full year.

The group said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ended June rose to 273.1 million euros ($361.88 million) from 259.7 million euros the previous year. Revenues rose 2.6 percent to 762 million euros.

The results compare with mean forecasts for an EBITDA of 268.6 million euros and revenues of 763.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.