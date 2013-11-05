FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTECH Q3 slightly up, excludes litigation provision
November 5, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

GTECH Q3 slightly up, excludes litigation provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group GTECH on Tuesday reported a slight rise in third-quarter earnings, in line with analysts expectations, and reiterated it expects 2013 EBITDA, excluding a one-off legal provision, at the upper end of its guidance.

The group, one of the world’s largest lottery operators, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ended September rose 1 percent to 249 million euros ($336 million).

Including a 30 million euro provision for a machine gaming litigation settlement in Italy, EBITDA fell 11 percent to 219 million euros, GTECH added.

Revenues decreased 1.4 percent to 730.2 million euros.

The results compare with analyst consensus forecasts for an EBITDA of 248 million euros and revenues of 731 million. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

