FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gtech core earnings up 4 pct in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Gtech core earnings up 4 pct in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group GTECH said on Monday its core earnings last year rose 4 percent to 1.078 billion euros ($1.2 billion), in line with market expectations.

In a statement the Rome-based lottery group said it would not be making any further dividend payment for the year after having paid an interim coupon of 0.75 euros per share last January.

It said it expected to complete the acquisition of U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology on April 7, ahead of an end-June deadline.

Revenues for the year rose slightly to 3.07 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.