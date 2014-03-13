FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gtech sees 2014 revenues growing to 3.15-3.25 bln euros
March 13, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Gtech sees 2014 revenues growing to 3.15-3.25 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects proposed 2013 dividend in fourth paragraph to 0.75 euros)

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group GTECH on Thursday said it expected revenues to expand to 3.15-3.25 billion euros this year, after falling slightly in 2013.

The company’s sales fell 0.4 percent to 3.06 billion euros last year, below guidance of 3.2-3.3 billion euros.

The group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 0.5 percent year-on-year to 1.037 billion euros in 2013. This is below the company expected range of 1.05-1.07 billion euros.

The company proposed the payment of a 2013 dividend of 0.75 euros per share, against 0.73 euros paid on its 2012 results. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

