FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GTECH may bid for Turkey lottery licence, sees 2014 sales growth
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 13, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-GTECH may bid for Turkey lottery licence, sees 2014 sales growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with possible bid for Turkish lottery, details)

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group GTECH will decide in April whether to bid for a licence to operate Turkey’s national lottery, Chief Executive Marco Sala said on Thursday.

Turkey’s privatisation authority has put on the block a 10-year licence to operate local lottery company Milli Piyango.

“In Turkey there is a quite attractive tender for lottery outsourcing, we are evaluating the submission of an offer, we will take a decision in April,” Sala said during a conference call, without giving any financial detail.

The Turkey lottery firm posted a profit of around 140 million euros in 2012.

Sala was speaking after the group reported a 0.4 percent fall in 2013 sales to 3.06 billion euros, below guidance of 3.2-3.3 billion euros, due to negative currency effects. Revenues from services also decreased compared with 2012.

The group said was targeting higher revenues of 3.15-3.25 billion euros this year.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 0.5 percent year-on-year to 1.037 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in 2013, including a one-off charge of 30 million euros as a result of a settlement with Italy’s Tax Agency.

The company had targeted core earnings between 1.05-1.07 billion euros in 2013.

It proposed a 2013 dividend of 0.75 euros per share, up from 0.73 euros a year earlier.

The group said it would buy from Italian bank UniCredit a 12.5 percent stake in scratch-and-win business Lotterie Nazionali for 72 million euros.

The transaction, to be completed by the end of June, will allow GTECH to increase its stake in Lotterie Nazionali to 64 percent from 51.5 percent now.

$1 = 0.7192 Euros Reporting by Francesca Landini and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Stephen Jewkes and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.