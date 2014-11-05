FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTECH agrees new $2.6 bln multi-currency credit lines
November 5, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

GTECH agrees new $2.6 bln multi-currency credit lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian lottery group GTECH said on Wednesday it had entered a $2.6 billion five-year senior facilities agreement with a syndicate of 20 banks.

The agreement provides for a $1.4 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility for GTECH Corporation and an 850 million euro ($1.06 billion) multi-currency revolving credit facility for GTECH SpA.

Georgia Worldwide Plc, the newly formed holding company that will combine GTECH and U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology, will be able to borrow under both facilities, GTECH added.

The U.S. dollar credit facility will be increased to $1.5 billion after the takeover of IGT by GTECH is completed.

The bank syndicate will be led by J.P. Morgan and Mediobanca, GTECH said. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
