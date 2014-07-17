FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P cuts GTECH rating to BBB- after IGT buy
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P cuts GTECH rating to BBB- after IGT buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Moody’s statement)

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s has cut its rating for Italy’s lottery operator GTECH and Moody’s put it on review for a downgrade after the company said it was buying U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology for $4.7 billion.

GTECH said on Thursday S&Ps had cut its rating on the company to BBB- from BBB without elaborating.

In a later statement, rival agency Moody’s said it was reviewing the rating of both GTECH and IGT for a possible downgrade.

Moody’s said its decision was due to its assessment that the new company’s 5.0 times pro forma debt/EBITDA - excluding synergies - “is a level that we would typically consider high for a low investment grade rating.”

“In addition, the exact capital structure that will be used to finance the merger has not yet been determined,” said Senior Moody’s Vice President Keith Foley.

“The possibility exists that any downgrade could be more than one notch and cause GTECH and IGT to lose their investment grade status, as well as prevent (the) NewCo from obtaining investment grade status,” added Foley.

GTECH announced the deal on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.