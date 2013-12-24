FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTECH to book 35 mln euros charge for settlement of tax dispute
December 24, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

GTECH to book 35 mln euros charge for settlement of tax dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Italian betting technology group GTECH will book charges of 34.7 million euros ($47.6 million) in 2013 as a result of a settlement of tax disputes with Italy’s Tax Agency, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the company previously called Lottomatica, said it had already set aside 6.3 million euros in provisions for the disputes which relate to various issue including its corporate reorganisation started in 2006.

GTECH reiterated it believed it had not violated any law but has agreed to settle, “taking into account the lengthy legal process to resolve such controversies, the related costs that further disputes would create, and the uncertainty of their outcomes”.

GTECH, one of the world’s largest lottery operators, had booked another 30 million euros provision for a settlement with the Italian authorities over litigation concerning its machine gaming business in the third quarter of this year. ($1=0.7296 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
