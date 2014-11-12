FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GTECH says withdrawal right on IGT merger to be exercised by Nov 27
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

GTECH says withdrawal right on IGT merger to be exercised by Nov 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Italy’s GTECH who did not vote in favour of a planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology will have time until Nov. 27 to exercise their right of withdrawal, the gaming group said on Wednesday.

The acquisition of IGT will not go ahead if shareholders representing more than 20 percent of GTECH’s capital exercise such a right, which entitles them to sell their shares back to the company. GTECH has said it would pay 19.174 euros each for any shares it has to buy back.

GTECH shareholders representing around 69 percent of the company’s capital voted in favour of the tie-up with the U.S. slot-machine maker last week.

Shares in GTECH closed 0.67 percent lower at 17.88 euros.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.