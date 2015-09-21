Egypt's Global Telecom to move headquarters to Amsterdam

CAIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Egypt-listed Global Telecom (GTH) will move its operational headquarter to Amsterdam from Cairo, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“The strategic move is a natural evolution in GTH’s development following VimpleCom’s acquisition of a 51.9 percent stake in 2011 and the reorganisation plan announced by the company on Jan. 4, 2015,” it said.

The firm will continue to have a registered office in Cairo and the move will not have an impact on its listing on the Cairo stock exchange, it said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Louise Heavens)