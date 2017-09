CAIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly called Orascom Telecom, reported a 2014 loss of 3.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($419.40 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Global Telecom, which is 51.9 percent owned by Russia’s Vimpelcom, posted a loss of 20 billion Egyptian pounds in the previous year.