FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Global Telecom reports Q3 2015 net profit of $13 million
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 6, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Global Telecom reports Q3 2015 net profit of $13 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, reported on Friday a $13 million net profit for the third-quarter of 2015 compared to a $157 million loss in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

The company, which is 51.9 percent owned by VimpleCom , said its net loss attributable to shareholders in the quarter was $32 million versus a $161 million loss last year.

Minority interest increased due to the sale of a 51 percent stake in OTA in Algeria, the company said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.