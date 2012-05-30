FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE telecoms firm GTS signs EUR 330 mln loan
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

CEE telecoms firm GTS signs EUR 330 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Central European telecoms services provider GTS CE has signed a 330 million euro loan from a group of European banks to help refinancing and acquisitions, the company said on Wednesday.

GTS, owned by funds including Columbia Capital, MC Partners, and Innova Capital, said the multi-currency loan had a tenor of 6 to 7 years.

“The proceeds will be used to refinance existing bank indebtedness, and more than 50 percent may be flexibly used for acquisitions, capital expenditures or repayment of shareholder loans,” the company said.

It did not give pricing details.

Joint coordinators for the loan were ING Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International.

GTS provides various telecoms services and runs fibre-optic networks and data centres across central and eastern Europe.

It had revenue of 396 million euros last year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 99 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Will Waterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.