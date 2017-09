July 17 (Reuters) - GTS Chemical Holdings Plc:

* Intention to float - AIM

* Announce its intention to proceed with a fundraising (“fundraising”) and application for admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM

* Admission of ordinary shares to AIM is expected to occur on 1 august 2014. Ordinary shares will trade under TIDM Gts

* Fundraising will enable company to increase company's ammonium sulfite production capacity