FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total sells remaining GTT stake to Temasek
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Total sells remaining GTT stake to Temasek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - French oil major Total agreed to sell its remaining 10.4 percent stake in Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT), the world’s No. 1 maker of insulated hull linings for tankers that carry liquefied natural gas, to Singapore-based investment group Temasek.

Total had already reduced its shareholding from 30 percent in February during GTT’s initial public offering. Total said in a statement on Monday that it will have raised more than $650 million overall from the sale of the entire stake.

“With this transaction, Total continues to unlock significant value from its portfolio and to focus on its strategic assets,” said Yves-Louis Darricarrere, president of upstream and of gas and power at Total. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.