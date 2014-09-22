FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTT 5.4 pct stake being placed at 47.15-48.60 eur -bookrunner
September 22, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

GTT 5.4 pct stake being placed at 47.15-48.60 eur -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A 5.4 percent stake in Gaztransport and Technigaz (GTT), representing 2 million shares, is being sold through a share placement, with Societe Generale acting as sole bookrunner on the deal, the bank said on Monday.

SocGen said the offer, an accelerated bookbuilding, was being priced at 47.15-48.60 euros a share, with a potential size for the deal at around 100 million euros($123 million). It did not mention which shareholder was selling the stake.

GTT, which makes hull linings for LNG tankers and was taken public earlier this year, is 40 percent-owned by gas and power group GDF Suez. (1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Nick Vinocur)

