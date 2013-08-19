FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-GTx says muscle drug fails in late-stage trials
August 19, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-GTx says muscle drug fails in late-stage trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the number of patients to “about 650” from “about 325”)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - GTx Inc said its experimental drug to treat muscle wasting in cancer patients was not effective in improving body mass in late-stage trials.

A 3-mg dose of the drug, enobosarm, was tested on about 650 patients with non-small cell lung cancer - the most common form of lung cancer.

There is no approved cure for cancer-induced muscle wasting which causes decreased physical function, fatigue and weight loss. (Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

