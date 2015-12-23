BRIEF-Guangdong Hongteo Accurate signs financial leasing contract

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology :
* Says the company and a Taishan-based subsidiary signed a financial leasing contract with a Shenzhen-based leasing company
* Says the company and the subsidiary will sell equipments and facilities to the leasing company for 100 million yuan in total
* Says to lease back the equipments and facilities for a term of 48 months
* Says to pay rent of 3,328,0000 yuan every month
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2pvYIq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)