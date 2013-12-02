FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guangzhou R&F Properties says to buy sites in Malaysia for $1.4 bln
December 2, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

Guangzhou R&F Properties says to buy sites in Malaysia for $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said on Monday it has bought sites in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor Bahru for HK$10.8 billion ($1.40 billion)

The land, comprising six parcels of land with an area of approximately 116 acres, will be used for commercial and residential development purposes, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For statement, please click here

Shares in the company fell 2.3 percent on Monday morning, lagging a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark Hand Seng Index . ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 3.2230 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

