Guangzhou restricts foreigners from buying stores-industry

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has barred foreigners, including people from Hong Kong and Macau, from buying retail property such as stores and malls, property brokers say, a sign that mainland authorities are targeting more than simply residential real estate in their bid to curb prices.

As of the start of March, the government has stopped approving purchases of retail property by foreigners, Lai Kwok-keung, chief executive officer for southern China at property brokerage Centaline (China), told Reuters.

“The impact should be psychological,” Lai said. “This naturally should be a negative message to the owners. I think it will lower their expectations for price. But from the buyers’ side, the demand is a natural one.”

Lai said the municipal government has not issued a statement on the policy but has started strictly enforcing a measure it has had on its books for years, but not implemented. The restriction covers both individual and corporate buyers from outside China. The Guangzhou government did not respond to email and phone requests for confirmation of the policy shift.

Liu Zhizhong with brokerage Midland Realty told the South China Morning Post that foreigners were barred from investing in residential and office space in Guangzhou last year and are now barred from the retail market in the city. Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, the economic powerhouse of the Pearl River Delta.

Retail property prices increased around 15 percent in Guangzhou over the last 12 months, according to brokers. Although foreign purchasers account for a small fraction of the market for store space in the city, Lai of Centaline said he now expects retail prices in Guangzhou to fall 10 percent.

SHIFT TO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

Last year, China introduced restrictions on home purchases in 46 first- and second-tier cities, which has led developers and investors to shift to the less-regulated commercial sector. Home prices in China have now fallen for six straight months, according to a private survey, as two years of government measures to curb property speculation hit home.

Poly Real Estate Group has increased its stake in retail property to 30 percent of its total investments, brokerage Knight Frank said in a report on the sector, while China Vanke has invested 26 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) in commercial property in Beijing, Dongguan and Wuhan.

Thomas Lam, Knight Frank’s head of research for greater China, said property prices have risen 20 percent nationwide for high-end retail space in the last year. Since China is looking to stimulate domestic spending, he expects national policy to encourage overseas investment in the sector.

“Rents and prices are still increasing,” Lam said, for stores. “If the government really applies the restriction on retail property, it will be very significant and will materially affect the property market.” ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)