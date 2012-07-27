FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese mainland home builder Guangzhou R&F warns on H1 profit
#Financials
July 27, 2012 / 9:43 AM / 5 years ago

Chinese mainland home builder Guangzhou R&F warns on H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Chinese real-estate developer Guangzhou R&F Properties warned on Friday that it expects a significant drop in its first-half profit.

While mainland property stocks have recovered after a wobbly start to the year, earnings are reflecting the crunch that the industry faced in the last quarter of 2011 and the start of 2012 as more than two years of home-purchase restrictions in China hit home.

Analysts and ratings agencies said they expect large developers to win business at the cost of mid-size companies such as Guangzhou R&F. Rival developer SPG Land issued a profit warning on July 6

Guangzhou R&F’s shares were the top performer among Hong Kong property listings on Friday, surging 6 percent before the announcement, which came after the close of trade. That was well ahead of the benchmark Hang Seng index’s 2 percent gain. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
